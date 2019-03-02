







VIVIAN EVELYN STEVENS HARDESTY, 92, of Milton, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home in Milton Thursday, February 28, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Jimmy Dailey. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Vivian was born in Huntington on June 1, 1926, to Evelyn Jarvis Stevens and Thomas Muncie Stevens. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Avis Carter, Jim Stevens and Betty Mount. Vivian is survived by her three daughters, Jean and Ronald McComas, Barbara Sue and late James Spence, and Linda and Alva Perk Dailey; and her brothers, Tom and Judy Stevens, Don and Joy Stevens and Billy Stevens. She is also survived by multiple grandchildren, Nicole and Joseph Whitt, Alicia and Nick Smith, Jamie and Brian Donsbach, Ronda and Jason Woodrum, Steven and Amanda Dailey, and Stephanie and Darrell Blankenship. In addition to her grandchildren, Vivian is survived by many great-grandchildren, Dru Smith, Aris Smith, Taysia Smith, Cassandra Donsbach, James Kevin Donsbach, LeAnna Owens, Hannah Woodrum, Riley Woodrum, Cameron Watts and Hunter Blankenship. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.