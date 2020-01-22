|
VIVIAN LaJEANE HEROLD O'DELL, 94, of Milton, passed away January 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 7, 1925, in Summersville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Millard and Willie Alderson Herold. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald O. O'Dell; brother, Wayne Herold; sisters, Mildred Davis, Wilma Ford, Wanda Herold and Barbara Herold. She is survived by her daughter, Ronna O'Dell Clark of Milton; one son, Michael (Joan) O'Dell of Milton; three grandchildren, Bryan (Erin) O'Dell, Rickie (Marilyn) Clark and David Clark; two great-grandchildren, Zoey O'Dell and Alexander O'Dell; several nieces and nephews; and loving friends, Sally and Paul Lewis and Betsy Allen. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Allen Stewart. Entombment will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church St., Milton, WV 25541. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020