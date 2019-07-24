







VIVIAN LOVE HUMPHREY, 98, of Bald Knob, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home. The Lawrence County native was born June 30, 1921, a daughter of the late Jasper and Florence Baldwin Love. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Luther Humphrey, whom she married November 14, 1945. Mrs. Humphrey was a graduate of Windsor High School. She was an assembly line worker for Polan Industries. Mrs. Humphrey attended Bald Knob Church and was a member of Windsor Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Telisa Humphrey; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Humphrey; sister and brother-in-law, Violet and Raymond Miller. She is survived by three sons, Jack (Kay) Humphrey, Jeff (Cassi) Humphrey and Rodger (Diana) Humphrey; three daughters, Sandra Humphrey, Nancy (Fred) Blankenship and Joy (Bill) Tackett; brother and sister-in-law, Franklin and Susie Love; fifteen grandchildren, Jason (Vicki) Humphrey, Lance Humphrey, Sarah (Jamie) Rice, Lora (Aaron) Freeman, SSGT John Blankenship, Eric (Loretta) Tackett, Julie (Brian) Skaggs, Luke (Beth) Tackett, Timothy (Kristen) Humphrey, Dustin (Courtney) Humphrey, Tracy (Zach) Carey, Meagan Kerns, Hilary Humphrey, Zachary Humphrey, Hannah Humphrey; twenty great-grandchildren, Eilee and Eli Freeman, Jaida Kelley, Ethan Rice, Emma and Joshua Humphrey, Brooke, Carter and Cailey Carter, Kenli Skaggs, Noah, Jonas and Axel Humphrey, Jace Humphrey, Layce Kerns, Ellie Tackett, John and Holly Blankenship, Ben and Silas Humphrey. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. There will be no public visitation and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the . To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019