Our beautiful and loving Mother joined our father (Paul B.Wilson) and brother (Lewis G. Wilson) in Heaven on December 12, 2019. VIVIENNE (VIVIAN) KATHLEEN BRAMMER WILSON was born November 5, 1929, to Ruby and Clyde Brammer, and lovingly raised by her grandparents, Denver and Amanda Williams. Vivian was a graduate of Huntington High School and Huntington School of Business. After graduation Vivian met and subsequently married her husband, Paul B. Wilson, in Huntington, on February 14, 1953. The love and devotion between Vivian and Paul was obvious, leading to the birth of four children. Vivian devoted her love and energy to raising her family with loving and gentle hands. As members of the First Baptist Church of Kenova, they raised their family with the love and knowledge of our Heavenly Father and the responsibility of living a life that reflects those values. Vivian was also retired from Persinger Supply. Vivian played a pivotal role in her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandson's lives as they have grown and established their paths in life. That influence continues today in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Nothing was more important to Vivian than family and friends. She kept an open door, making all who entered her home feel welcome. She was our Matriarch, our Angel. Vivian was preceded in death by Paul B. Wilson, loving husband and father, and Lewis G. (Greg) Wilson, loving son; her birth parents, Ruby and Clyde Brammer; parents, Amanda and Denver Williams; brothers, Austin Williams, Lewis Perkins, Robert (Cotton) Perkins; and sisters, Juanita Williams and Nora Woods. Vivian is survived by her children, Paul Michael Wilson and wife Rita, Timothy Wayne Wilson and wife Janie, and Linda Kathleen (Kathy) Wilson-Enoch; five grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Wilson, Ashley Jane Wilson-Loomis and husband John, Chelsea Christine Wilson, Gregory Lucas Enoch and Kaitlin Virginia Enoch; one great-grandson, Nicholas Anthony Rappa; brother, Lewis Irvin Williams; and other family members who loved and adored her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019