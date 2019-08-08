Home

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Central Freewill Baptist Church
Huntington, WV
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Freewill Baptist Church
Huntington, WV
VONDA LEE EAGLE


1930 - 2019
VONDA LEE EAGLE Obituary




VONDA LEE EAGLE, 89, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born March 30, 1930, in Bellwood, W.Va., son of the late Charles and Bertha Eagle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings. He is a retired crane operator from Conner Steel. He was a member of Central Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington, where he was a Deacon and served in many other offices. He is survived by his wife, Betty Darling Eagle; one son, David and Jo Ann Eagle of South Point, Ohio; two grandchildren, the love of his life, Josi and Dr. Karim Boukhemis of Huntington, and Josh Eagle of South Point, Ohio; one niece, Angela Adkins of Florida, who was like a daughter; and a loving sister-in-law, Barbara Marsh of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Central Freewill Baptist Church, Huntington, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held noon to 1 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
