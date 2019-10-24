|
VORA MAE OSBURN MAYNARD, 99, of Huntington, widow of Norville Edgar Maynard, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden, W.Va. She was born June 21, 1920, in Bowen, Wayne County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles French and Stella Berry Osburn. She was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Glen Maynard; three brothers, Jennings, Dennis and Orvil Osburn; and three sisters, Ellen Anglin, Belva Sansom and Dixie Morrison. Vora was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company and was a member of both 26th Street Church of Christ, Huntington, and the Church of Christ in Wildwood, Fla., where she lived in the winter. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Smith Dobbs and Katherine Anglin Cowden; two sisters, Mary Krajeski and Lena Drown; eight grandchildren, Rodney Smith, Brad Smith, Rusty Smith, Bonnie Taylor, Brent Anglin, Jud Anglin, Glenda Faughn and Marla Blair; 10 great-grandchildren, Morgan Smith, Zach Bratton, Tucker Smith, Logan Taylor, Spencer Taylor, Owen Anglin, Clark Anglin, Katherine Faughn, Hunter Blair and Houston Blair; a dear friend, Carol Sumpter, whom she loved like a daughter. A special thank you to Cabell Health Care and their devoted staff for all their love and care over the last four years. Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary. Funeral services to follow with Minister Alan C. Cole officiating. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne County. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019