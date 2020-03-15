|
WALDEN "WALDO" KEITH DAVIS, 72, of Huntington, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw Street, Barboursville, with Pastor Kevin Lantz officiating. He was born February 3, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Ralph William Davis and Lucy Marie Payne Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly, and one brother, Gary Davis. He is survived by his wife, Robbyn Norris Davis; and two brothers, Roy and Ron Davis. Walden Keith Davis spent close to forty years of his life in the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, W.Va. It was his home, a home that held him in solitary for much of those forty years. "Waldo," as he preferred, was destined to be a criminal. And though that tag was over his head most of his life, he's free of it now; he's a new man, never to be thought of as a criminal again! For God changed his life and set him free! Well known within the recovery community of Huntington, Waldo maintained all his official "records" inside two small Gideon New Testament Bibles. There were two of them. The small Testaments and a billfold hold all the scraps of paper with names and phone numbers bundled and held together with rubber bands. Verses underlined in the tiny print, verses he could quickly look up and tell how it touched his heart. His understanding of God's love and grace was amazing! He quoted the Bible like Billy Graham, an uneducated man with a gift for teaching. All that he needed, names to all the social service agencies, medical cards, birth certificate, Social Security card, doctors' offices, friends in his recovery circle, and those who have promised to help him with one thing or another, were safely carried on his body inside those Bibles at all times. Many were names of women. He was a charmer; that, he never lost! Women who work at desks or answer phones in offices promising to look after his affairs and the affairs of hundreds of others just like him. We owe a lot to these women. Each of these numbers with each bit of information was vital in order to survive on the streets. And he survived until God called him home. Thanks be to God. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020