







WALLACE I. CARTE, retired MSGT U.S. Air Force, 78, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Sneads Ferry, N.C. He was born on September 30, 1940, to Gus and Mary Carte at Gauley Bridge, W.Va. Wallace served in the U.S. Navy (4 years) as a Petty Officer 3rd class during the Vietnam War, and retired as MSGT in the U.S. Air Force after 26 years, in which he also served during Desert Storm. Wallace was a loving father of three children, William (Wendy) Carte, Robert Carte (Jason Duncan) and Danielle (Neil) Hudson; his grandchildren, Josh, Brandon and Jared Carte, Gabrielle, Chase and Haven Ross; three siblings, Frank Carte, Jeanette Conley, Connie Walker; and fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Mary Carte, and his sister, Judy Carte. Private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care, 441 Center Street, Jacksonville, N.C., is assisting his family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019