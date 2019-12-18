|
WALTER "BEN" BROWN, 62, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the New Beginning Apostolic Church by Bishop Norman Mills and Pastor Todd Mills. He was born July 10, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Walter Brown Jr. and Iva Jones Brown. Ben was a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the New Beginning Apostolic Church for 56 years and was a licensed minister with UPCI. Ben's father-in-law taught him contracting, and he took that knowledge and became a licensed contractor. He worked at Reger Funeral Home for 15 years and then moved to Cabell Huntington Hospital, working security for 15 years. Ben loved his God and family and was known as a gentle giant. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. A gifted artisan, Ben loved working with his hands, creating, among other things, leather goods and knives. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Smithey. Ben was a wonderful husband of 45 years to his wife, Sheryl Hay Brown. Additional survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Bobbie Brown, and daughter, Michele Brown; three grandchildren, Kurtlen Brown, Nate Brown and Lydia Brown; three great-grandchildren, Titan, Taegan and Slate Brown; siblings, Debbie (Ernest) Olivarez and Jobe (Susan) Brown; special brother-in-law, Mike (Sharon) Hay; special nephews, Chad and Josh; uncle, Bob Brown, and Aunt Janet Mounts; foster daughters, Melanie and Janet and their families; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, co-workers and church family. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the New Beginning Apostolic Church and from 5 until service time Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019