







WALTER EDGAR HAMILTON, 98, passed away February 18, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1920 in Painted Post, N.Y., to parents Joseph and Roxy Hamilton. Walter served his country in WWII as a pilot. He graduated from Oklahoma University and worked as a Civil Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in several states until his retirement. He was a member of and very active in a number of local churches. He and his late wife Margery were long-time members of the Barboursville Senior Citizens. Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Margery Hamilton and son David Hamilton of Barboursville. He is survived by his three sons, Gary Hamilton and wife Patricia of Nashville, Tenn., James Hamilton and wife Sherry of Huntington, daughter-in-law Joan Hamilton of North Carolina, and Thomas Hamilton and wife Tamara of Kentucky; one sister, Vivian Van Etten of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Kevin Hamilton and wife Melissa of Florida, Kristy Poteet and husband Scott of North Carolina, Brandon Hamilton and wife Natalie of Tennessee, Joshua Hamilton and wife Julie of California, Nathan Hamilton and wife Jennifer of St. Albans, W.Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Luke and Logan Hamilton of Florida, Leah, Wyatt, Wren, and Piper Hamilton of Tennessee, and Merrick and Madeline Hamilton of California. We want to thank all of his many friends for the support given to Walter and our family. Following a family service, burial took place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary