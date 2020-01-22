|
WALTER EDWARD WHITE, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born May 19, 1936, in West Hamlin, to the late Edward and Linda Avis Lucas White. He took great pride in his service to his country and community. He was a U.S. Army veteran and spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. He was a constable in Carroll District, Lincoln County, and retired from the Hamlin Police Department with over 20 years of service. He was also previously a member of the Hamlin Town Council. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Louie White; sister, Veda Avonelle (William) Mearns; and grandparents, Elisha Walter and Lydia (Ashworth) Lucas. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Linda Esque White of Hamlin; daughter, Rhonda White of Salt Rock; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Gail White of Huntington; honorary daughter, Pat Walker of Huntington; two brothers, Gary (Jane) White of Milton and Larry (Nancy) White of Ashland, Ohio; sister, Linda Parsons of Given; three grandchildren, Alan Ashworth of Hamlin, Allyson Chandler of Charleston and Julie White of Santa Clara, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Leslie Ruth Chandler; and several beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home with Pastor Shirley Ball Jr. and Brother William Sheppard officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the services. Burial and military services will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Pallbearers will be Alan Ashworth, Scott Chinn, Paul Linville, Paul Nelson, David Shepperd and William Shepperd. The family extends their sincere thanks for the kind of care given to Walter by the staff at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Health and Rehabilitation, and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020