Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home Inc
7350 Lynn Ave
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home Inc
7350 Lynn Ave
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home Inc
7350 Lynn Ave
Hamlin, WV 25523
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER EDWARD WHITE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER EDWARD WHITE Obituary

WALTER EDWARD WHITE, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born May 19, 1936, in West Hamlin, to the late Edward and Linda Avis Lucas White. He took great pride in his service to his country and community. He was a U.S. Army veteran and spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. He was a constable in Carroll District, Lincoln County, and retired from the Hamlin Police Department with over 20 years of service. He was also previously a member of the Hamlin Town Council. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his brother, Louie White; sister, Veda Avonelle (William) Mearns; and grandparents, Elisha Walter and Lydia (Ashworth) Lucas. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Linda Esque White of Hamlin; daughter, Rhonda White of Salt Rock; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Gail White of Huntington; honorary daughter, Pat Walker of Huntington; two brothers, Gary (Jane) White of Milton and Larry (Nancy) White of Ashland, Ohio; sister, Linda Parsons of Given; three grandchildren, Alan Ashworth of Hamlin, Allyson Chandler of Charleston and Julie White of Santa Clara, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Leslie Ruth Chandler; and several beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home with Pastor Shirley Ball Jr. and Brother William Sheppard officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday prior to the services. Burial and military services will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Pallbearers will be Alan Ashworth, Scott Chinn, Paul Linville, Paul Nelson, David Shepperd and William Shepperd. The family extends their sincere thanks for the kind of care given to Walter by the staff at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Health and Rehabilitation, and Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -