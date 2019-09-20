|
WANDA JEAN NICHOLS WRIGHT passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019, at the Village at Riverview. Wanda was born in Mavisdale, Va., on April 13, 1940, the eighth child of William Bowen Nichols and Ida Looney Nichols, who predeceased her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles William Wright, as well as four brothers and one sister. She is survived by her daughter, Kellie Rae Wright White, her husband, Todd Curtis White, and their sons, Charles Curtis White and James White. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruby Hagy and Ruth Pridemore, both of Abingdon, Va. Wanda graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield, Ohio, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Before her daughter was born, Wanda worked as a teller at Huntington Trust and Savings Bank. As a homemaker, she was also actively involved in the Huntington Woman's Club and the Rotary Anns. She was an active volunteer at Lucy's Attic and at the Cabell Huntington Hospital gift shop. A member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, Wanda was active in the United Methodist Women and was a founding member of the prayer shawl ministry. Funeral services will be held at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Shannon Blosser officiating. Family and friends may call two hours before the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations to the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church prayer shawl ministry or to the . The family would like to thank all of the caregivers and health care providers for their tremendous level of care during Wanda's final days, with a special thank you to the loving residents of the Village at Riverview. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019