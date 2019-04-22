The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
WANDA JUNE TRIPPETT BRUMFIELD

WANDA JUNE TRIPPETT BRUMFIELD, 87, of Tulsa, Okla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Jack Lee Brumfield, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born December 26, 1931, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Nathan "Shuck" and Helen Isabelle Nowlin Trippett. A sister, Patricia Clary, and a brother, Gordon Keith Trippett, also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker. Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Brumfield and Tresa Brumfield, both of Tulsa, Okla.; a son, Richard "Todd" Brumfield of Tulsa, Okla.; and three sisters, Nancy Spurlock of Glenwood, W.Va., Karen Mayes of Apple Grove, W.Va., and Phyllis Pinkerman and husband, Alva Pinkerman of Lesage, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Greenbottom Memorial Park, with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
