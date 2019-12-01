|
"Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. WANDA JUNE HARLESS WILSON, 92, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Dr. Gregg Terry and Rev. Seth Young officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born June 21, 1927, in Crichton, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie Hall Harless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton Earl Wilson Sr.; a sister, Virginia Tigner; and two brothers, Bill and Charles Harless Jr. Wanda was retired from INCO Alloys International. She was a member of Church in the Valley, Milton, and in later years loved and attended Christ Community Church with her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clinton Earl "C.E." Wilson Jr. and Kimberly of Huntington; two grandchildren who she cherished, Lindsay Wilson Taylor of St. Louis, Mo., and Clint (Natalie) Wilson III of Houston, TX; two great-grandchildren, Spencer and Barrett Taylor; two sisters, Henrietta Cool of Phoenix, Ariz., and Geraldine Harris of Lakeland, Fla.; and a host of special nieces and nephews. She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to her very special caregivers who have lovingly cared for Wanda, and other family members for many years, Benna, Dolly, Sue and LaVern. Those who wish may, in lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions to Christ Community Church, 1101 12th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019