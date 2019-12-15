Home

WANDA L. COLLIER

WANDA L. COLLIER Obituary

WANDA L. "WINKIE" COLLIER, 86, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at home. She was born November 4, 1933, in Huntington, daughter of the late Cecil and Opal Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Collier; son, Steve Collier; brother, Don Wright; and sister, Bernice Hammond. She is survived by one son, Bruce (Helen) Collier of Chesapeake, Ohio, and a daughter, Trina Collier of West Virginia; three grandchildren, David (Penny) Collier, Jason Collier and Heather Burcham; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Mack (Carol) Wright of Proctorville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and she lived with her adopted daughter, Pam Clark, her family and Mary (Kerry) Kelty. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Michael Wright officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
