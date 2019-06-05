







WANDA L. HALL, 91, formerly of Milton, W.Va., passed away June 1, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. She was born September 9, 1927, in Braxton County, W.Va., to the late Voida and E.C. Heater. Her husband of 58 years, James Lew Hall, preceded her in death, passing away in 2009. Wanda had two brothers, Jack and Jerry Heater, both preceding her in death. She was a graduate of Weston High School, Class of 1945, and she attended West Virginia Business College. She is survived by her two sons, Jim Hall and his wife Kristen, and Joe Hall and his wife Meredith, and nine grandchildren, Caroline and Connor Hall, Eric, Jack, Kathryn and Kevin Nyquist, and Sam, Will and Sarah Jane Hall. Wanda and her husband, Jim, lived in retirement for many years in Myrtle Beach, S.C. A wonderful wife and dedicated mother, Wanda lived a full life, making many friends. She was an avid follower of the West Virginia Mountaineers and Clemson Tigers (her sons' alma maters), and she enjoyed following all sports on television. Wanda will be buried in a private family service at Ocean Woods Cemetery in Myrtle Beach. In lieu of flowers, Wanda requested donations be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. James Funeral Home, Huntersville, N.C., is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary