WANDA LEE BRAGG, 86, of Ashland, widow of Jack P. Bragg, died Nov. 17 in Community Hospice Care Center. She was an insurance clerk and assistant for several medical practices. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the church. Donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019