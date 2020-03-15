Home

WANDA LOU ROSS HOLBROOK HENRY, 82, of Rush, Ky., mother of Stephen Ross Holbrook of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Baron Dean Holbrook and Kathryn Louise Smith, both of Rush, died March 13 in Woodland Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a seamstress for White Mountain Creemery. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 17 at Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsbury, Ky.; burial in Ross Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

