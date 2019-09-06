Home

WANDA SUE BYRD FRYMEYER, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Prince Family Cemetery, Prichard, with Pastor Phil Williamson officiating. She was born April 26, 1950 in Huntington, a daughter of the late Marie Glover and Vernon Byrd. She was retired from Heritage Nursing Home. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband, Ronald Taylor, and a brother, William Glover. Survivors include two sons, Michael Ramey of Chesapeake, Ohio, Timothy Ramey of Prichard; two daughters, Kasina Gregory of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Janet Schwartz of Pyatt, Arkansas; along with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
