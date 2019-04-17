







WARREN "W.T." COTTLE II, husband of Kristen Smith, passed away at his residence in South Point, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was the son of Dianne Humphrey Ferguson (Robert "Fergie") and Charles Cottle (Tricia). Warren was a general laborer at Steel of West Virginia and a 1997 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School. He was also a United States Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by one daughter, Claire Cottle, and four sisters, April, Chelsea, Mackenzie and Gracie Cottle; three stepsisters, Melissa, Stephanie and Kimberly; and two special nephews and a niece, Tavian, Brayden and Alianna; and several other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. There will be a memorial service on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with Pastor Bob Ingles officiating at Rollins Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to service time. At the family's request in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary