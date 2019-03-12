|
WARREN KEITH HUNTER, 75, passed away March 6, 2019 in North Port, Fla. Keith was born March 26, 1943, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Earl and Hazel Hunter. He was preceded in death by his wife Opal, brother Jack (Nina) Hunter, step-daughter Thresa (Reggie) Adams and beloved companion "Bear." He attended Ceredo-Kenova High School, where he was the drum major; and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Ashland Chemical in Dublin, Ohio. Keith loved delicious food, a good joke, old cars, his friends, his family and his dog "Bear." Keith is survived by his daughter, Debra Liane (CJ) Johnson and granddaughter Britney (Tim) Heffelfinger; grandchildren Byron, Liane, Cari, Paisley, Branson, Matthew and Jared; great-grandchildren Logan, Makenna and Nolan; sister Carolyn (Paul) Williams; nieces Lisa (David) Chandek-Stark, Pam (Eric) Esselstrom; nephews Timothy (Maite) Stark and Dennis Smith. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. March 13, 2019, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W) Plain City, Ohio, where the funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019. Flowers are welcome, as are contributions to the C-K Alumni Band, PO Box 510 Kenova, WV 25530. Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019