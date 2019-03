WARREN PAUL WILLIAMS, 90, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. He was born February 21, 1929, a son of the late Earnest Austin Williams and Lessie Rollyson Williams. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Arvil Williams, Faye Hanna, James Williams, Alberta Smith, Mary Yoho and Lorena Bryan. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wynema Williams; brother, Gary Williams and his wife Peggy; sisters-in-law, Sandra Bodmer and Joyce Smith and husband Kenneth Smith; as well as his daughters, Deborah Babcock and husband Mark and Jennifer McCallister and husband Mike; grandchildren, Rebecca Babcock, Kaitlyn McDermott and husband Adam, Stephanie Chapman and husband Chris, and Sam Babcock and wife Savanna; one great-grandchild, Charlotte Chapman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He served his country during the Korean War in Iwakuni, Japan. He was a lifelong member of Z Warner Church and sang for many years in the choir. He loved his Lord and is now in his arms. He was an avid gardener and grew vegetables more to give away than for himself. He delighted in being able to give people produce. Service will be held at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton on Tuesday, March 5, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington City Mission or Salvation Army. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary