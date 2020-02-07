|
|
WAUNITA M. GOODMAN, 56, a lifelong resident of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 11, 1963, in Baltimore, Michigan, to James and Joyce M. Merritt Jacobs. Waunita was a rural carrier for the Aurora Post Office. Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Gallie Goodman; she was the loving mother of Melissa Goodman and Mariah Goodman; grandchildren, Maddy, Callie and Travis; sister, Teresa (Dick) White; and her father, James Jacobs. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce, and a brother, Jimmy Jacobs. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Goodman Cemetery in Lavalette, West Virginia. Condolences and memories of Waunita may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020