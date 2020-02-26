Home

WENDELL DAVID TAYLOR

WENDELL DAVID TAYLOR Obituary

WENDELL DAVID TAYLOR, of Little Laurel, Branchland, W.Va., born in Hamlin, W.Va., on April 18, 1959, passed away February 23, 2020, at the age of sixty years, ten months and five days. He was the son of the late John K. and Deloris Taylor and was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ira (Lonnie) Taylor and Ella Mae Taylor of Branchland, W.Va. He is survived by two uncles, Robert Taylor and David (Aileen) Taylor, and two aunts, Carol (Jerry) Hatfield and Doris (Steve) Burns. At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
