WENDELL LEE GARRETSON of West Hamlin, Born May 27, 1964, passed away October 1, 2019, at the age of fifty-five years, four months and four days. He was the son of the late Kyle G. Garretson and Ruth A. Brown Garretson and was also preceded in death by one son, Joshua Garretson, and one brother, Kyle. J. Garretson. He attended Lincoln Church of God in West Hamlin and was retired from WV Department of Highways, Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, Robin Garretson of West Hamlin; two sons, Kristopher Garretson of West Hamlin and Brian Garretson of West Hamlin; one daughter, Jeanna (Vincent) Espinoza of Columbus, Miss.; one granddaughter, Kallee Garretson of West Hamlin; one brother, Reggie (Beverly) Garretson of West Hamlin; two nephews, Kyle T. Garretson of West Hamlin and Johnny Brewster of Summersville; one niece, Hannah Stilgenbauer of Barboursville; mother-in-law, Jean Bragg of West Hamlin. Funeral service will be noon Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Bragg Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019