







WENDELL RAY FISCHER, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 21, 1950, in Huntington, son of the late Boyd Franklin and Alma Virginia Fischer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Fischer. He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Simmons Fischer; daughters, Angela Pearson and Elizabeth (Samuel) Rose; sons, Shaun Simmons and Eric (Sarah) Simmons; brothers, Larry (Sandy) Fischer, Danny (Claudia) Fischer, Billy (Carol) Fischer and Timmy (Karen) Fischer; sisters, Virena Elkins and Regina Fischer; grandchildren, Ancil and Cornelius Lambert, Nicholas, Elijah, Judson Rose and Aiden Simmons; and many nephews and nieces. Wendell was a member of Faith Baptist Chapel, retired from the US Air National Guard and also a retired school bus operator from Cabell County Board of Education. He was also a member of Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 and Proctorville Community Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019