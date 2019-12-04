The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
WESLEY H. GEER


1958 - 2019
WESLEY H. GEER Obituary

WESLEY H. GEER, 61, of Milton, passed away November 25, 2019, at the VA Hospital. Wesley was born May 4, 1958, in Columbus, Mississippi. He is the son of the late Odie W. Geer and Naomi Faye Adkins Geer. He is also preceded in death by his son Robert W. Geer and brothers Eugene Geer and Larry Geer. He is survived by his wife, Lynell M. Bailey Geer. We were married 41 years. Also surviving are his twin grandsons Brenton R. Geer and Bradley Geer; many nephews, and the love of his life, Mocha. Wesley was a retired LPN nurse at the VA Hospital. He worked many years at River Park, when he was called to serve in Desert Storm, and worked at many nursing homes. His wife Lynell would like to say thank you to Cabell Home Health Nurses that took great care of Wesley and thank you to Right At Home, we appreciate everyone that took great care of him. He had many close friends, family. Wesley's viewing is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #139, Milton.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
