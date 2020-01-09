|
WESLEY MERRITT, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Keith Watters officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wesley was born November 15, 1933, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Charlie Albert and Lillie May White Merritt. He was a US Marine Corps veteran, retired from the former INCO Alloys and attended Christ Temple Church. Also preceding him in death was a son, Charles E. Merritt, two sisters, Annie Talbert and Elizabeth Richards. Survivors include his wife, Darlene Merritt; two daughters, Teresa (John) Gibson of Lesage, W.Va., Beth Ann Tatum of Kenova, W.Va.; two sons, Wesley (Becky) Merritt Jr. of Navare, Ohio, and James (Rosie) Terry of South Point, Ohio; three brothers, Dallas (Brenda) Merritt of Wayne County, Charles Merritt of Logan, Ohio, and Roy (Sandra) Merritt of Vingham, N.Y.; two sisters, Juanita (Charles) Esque of Wayne County and Jane Skean of Kenova; six grandchildren, Robert and Adam Ball, Nathan Tatum, Eric and Chris Terry, and Kayla Summers; and five great-grandchildren. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020