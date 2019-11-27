|
|
|
WETZEL PAUL BIAS JR., 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Donna Williams Bias, died Nov. 24. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 29 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019