WETZEL PAUL BIAS JR., 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 24, 2019. He was born May 7, 1946, to the late Wetzel Sr., and Angelina Bias. Survivors include the love of his life of 53 years, Donna Williams Bias; one son, Paul Gregory (April) Bias; and three daughters, Lisa (Denzil) Cyfers, Krista (Tate) Tooley, and Stephanie (Mark) Foster, along with grandchildren William (Meghan) Lively, Jered (Hannah) Lively, Jimmy (Jiya) McCormick, Kaitylnn McCormick, Savannah Miller, Zach Tooley, Kayla (Andrew) Wilson, Madysn (Adam) Blake, Eli and Lakyn Foster, Ace and Madison McKinley and five great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Evan Lively, Jude and Ellie Blake and Harland Wilson; his brother Robert Bias. Mr. Bias served in the U.S. Air Force and loved his God, wife, family and country. He retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital and was a member of the Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. A graduate of Ohio University and Bethany Seminary, Dothan, Ala., where he received his Doctorate in Religion. He also was a graduate of Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio and previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a number of years. He retired as Pastor of Chesapeake Southern Baptist Church and enjoyed filling church pulpits in the Tri-State area. The family extends a very special thank you to Dr. Kathy Saber and her staff for their excellent care and compassion. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio with Rev. John Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.Visitation will be held 12 noon to 2 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019