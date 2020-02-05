|
WETZEL PERION LAWHON, 71, of Lesage, passed away February 3, 2020, at Cabell Health Care Center. He was born April 26, 1948, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Donald Lawhon and Arella Leap. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Mike Lawhon, and one sister, Lola Collins. He is survived by best friend and wife, Kathy Lawhon; his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and James Setliff of Culloden; one son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Darla Lawhon of Lesage; one brother, Chuck Lawhon of Huntington, and one sister, Donna McMellon of Milton; six grandchildren, Kalie, Sadie, Darren, Todd, Brittany (Chris) and Zack; seven great-grandchildren, Braxton, Madison, Brylee, Ayden, Aydrian, Brantley and Asher. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister David Gladwell. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020