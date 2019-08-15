|
Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. Proverbs 31:10 - EDITH M. CONRAD CLAGG, 90, left her worldly body and entered the gates of Heaven on Aug. 14, 2019. Waiting to rejoice in her homecoming was her husband, Milford L. Clagg; her parents, Ivan and Mary Jenkins Conrad; her brothers, Harry, Charles, Michael and Roy Conrad; and her sister, Gladys Conrad Lett. Edith earned a pin for over 25 years of service while employed by Cafara Brothers at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville and retired at the age of eighty-five. She enjoyed the many people she met there and who became her friends. She was a longtime member of Beulah Ann Baptist Church. In later years, she deeply missed being able to attend. Left behind to mourn her passing are her sons, Roger (Sara) Clagg of Southport, N.C., and Danny Clagg of Ona; her daughters, Marsha (Gary) Clagg Stowers of Milton and Gayla Clagg Hill of Dunbar; her grandchildren, Alison Turley, Travis Clagg, Joshua Hickman, Kristin (Ryan) Stowers Browning, Kara Stowers, Corey (Jamie) Clagg and Katie Clagg; her great-grandchildren, Laura Clagg, Braedyn Clagg, Landon Turley, Christian Turley, Evan Turley, Nora Kate Browning and Evie Browning. She is survived by three sisters, Edna Duffer, Mildred Ingles and Barbara Lively; and one brother, Bill Conrad. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews as well as their children. A devout woman, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother best described her. Nothing was more important to her than her faith and her family. She greeted each new member with love and was blessed to watch her family grow through the generations. Her home was always open, and she was always prepared to share a meal. Our lives will never be the same. By her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019