Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
WILDA VIRGINIA McCLOUD


1933 - 2019
WILDA VIRGINIA McCLOUD Obituary




WILDA VIRGINIA McCLOUD, 86, of Ona, W.Va., passed away September 13, 2019. She was born May 12, 1933, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rufus and Cuma Savage Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Dencil Ray Johnson and Sam William McCloud. She is survived by one daughter, Regina Sue Bias of Shawnee, Okla.; two sons, Dencil Ray Johnson II of Culpeper, Va., and Terry D. Johnson of Nashville, Tenn.; one brother, George D. Ferguson of Oregon; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
