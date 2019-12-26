|
WILHELMINE SMOTHERMAN, 84, of Marysville, Ohio, died Friday morning, December 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Huntington W.Va.,and an active room mother through her children's years in school. She was an avid bowler and was also a bowling instructor for the local youth bowling league. Her pastime was spent walking with her neighbor lady friends around their local neighborhood and gardening with her husband, Dale. An enthusiastic card player, she was always ready for a good competitive game of euchre. She was born July 22, 1935, in Yugoslavia, to the late Jacob and Elizabeth Schmoll Noll. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Hildegarde Cummings, and her husband, Dale Smotherman, who died November 7, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her foster parents, Harry and Alvina Kinker, who raised her here in the United States after she migrated here at the age of 14. Wilhelmine is survived by her children, Kay A. Jones of Marysville, Allen D. (Rhonda) Smotherman of Delaware; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Hines, Seth Fawn, Jordan Jones, Nicholas Cooper, Makenna Smotherman, Lukas Smotherman; siblings, Katherine Fleming, Richard Noll; and a brother-in-law, Harold Cummings. A gathering of family will be held December 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carl Ames officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019