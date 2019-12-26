Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILHELMINE SMOTHERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILHELMINE SMOTHERMAN


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILHELMINE SMOTHERMAN Obituary

WILHELMINE SMOTHERMAN, 84, of Marysville, Ohio, died Friday morning, December 20, 2019, at Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Huntington W.Va.,and an active room mother through her children's years in school. She was an avid bowler and was also a bowling instructor for the local youth bowling league. Her pastime was spent walking with her neighbor lady friends around their local neighborhood and gardening with her husband, Dale. An enthusiastic card player, she was always ready for a good competitive game of euchre. She was born July 22, 1935, in Yugoslavia, to the late Jacob and Elizabeth Schmoll Noll. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Hildegarde Cummings, and her husband, Dale Smotherman, who died November 7, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her foster parents, Harry and Alvina Kinker, who raised her here in the United States after she migrated here at the age of 14. Wilhelmine is survived by her children, Kay A. Jones of Marysville, Allen D. (Rhonda) Smotherman of Delaware; grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Hines, Seth Fawn, Jordan Jones, Nicholas Cooper, Makenna Smotherman, Lukas Smotherman; siblings, Katherine Fleming, Richard Noll; and a brother-in-law, Harold Cummings. A gathering of family will be held December 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Carl Ames officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILHELMINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -