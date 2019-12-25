|
|
WILLA JEAN LEGGE DAVIS, 89, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 12 noon at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Kenny Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. on Thursday. She was born August 6, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Elmer Joe and Violet Morrison Legge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Oliver Davis, a sister, Doyla Perry and a brother, Lowell Legge. Willa was a retired seamstress for the former Smart Shop. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Paul Ilg of Barboursville and Cheryl and Sherman Adkins of Barboursville; grandchildren Nikki (Beau) Farley, Brent (Heather) Adkins, Amanda Adkins and Joshua Adkins; seven great-grandchildren, Landon Crytzer of Barboursville, Alexa, Chris, Kelsey and Bailey Adkins of Culloden, and Sydney and Tyler Farley of Huntington; two brothers, Ronald Legge of Huntington and Larry (Joann) Legge of Palm Coast, Fla.; three sisters, Teresa (Charles) Baumgardner of South Point, Ohio; Brenda Harvey and Donna (Phillip) Hardiman of Barboursville and a host of nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. Everyone loved their Jean Jean. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Cabell Health Care Center for the excellent care of their mother. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019