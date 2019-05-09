







WILLARD D. SPEARS, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House with his children and wife by his side. He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Susan Hutchison Spears; his daughter and son in law, Catherine Spears Snider and Phillip; his daughter and son in law, Cheryl Spears Johnson and Reggie; his son, Dain Spears; five grandchildren: Amanda Kipp and Bryan, Sean Johnson and Brittany, Jeremy Johnson and Hannah, Joseph Spears, and Madison Spears; and three great grandchildren: Evan, Mary Ruth, and Anastasia. He is also survived by Susan's son, Jason Montgomery and Bonnie, and their children, Patrick and Bennet of Crown City, Ohio. Born and raised in Cabell County, West Virginia, the son of Willard and Serena Spears, he was a lifelong resident of Chesapeake, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, JoAnne Lunsford Spears. In his early years, Mr. Spears was a youth football coach within the Chesapeake School District. He was a 32nd degree Mason, member of the Cincinnati Valley Scottish Right, a member of the Chesapeake Lion's Club for over 40 years, a founding member of the CACC (Chesapeake Area Citizens Coalition), and a founding member of the Chesapeake Community Center. He retired from Inco Alloy's in 1989 and spent the last 24 years as a part owner of the Chesapeake Giovanni's. Willard is a member of First Baptist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, and attended Chesapeake United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 9, 2019