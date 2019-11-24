The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
WILLIAM ASHLEY JACKSON Jr.

WILLIAM ASHLEY JACKSON Jr. Obituary




WILLIAM ASHLEY JACKSON JR., 88, of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Scott Duncan, followed by a private burial. He was born May 12, 1931, a son of the late William Ashley and Leola Spaulding Jackson. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War. He was the founder of Jackson Brother's Carpet in 1963. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Frances Jackson, and an infant son, Danny Keith Jackson. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Cindy Jackson, Tony and Susan Jackson, all of Barboursville, and Tom and Crystal Jackson of Lesage; brother, Robert Jackson; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and a friend and travel companion, Sue Endicott. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
