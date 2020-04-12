Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ADKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM BAYLOUS ADKINS II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM BAYLOUS ADKINS II Obituary

WILLIAM "BILL" BAYLOUS ADKINS II, 59, of Barboursville, passed away April 8, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted noon Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, by Pastor Sam Vance. He was born March 19, 1961, in Huntington, a son of William Baylous and Ruth Mae Dorton Adkins of Wayne. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Teressa Gwinn Adkins; three daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Jason Smith of Barboursville, Robin Booth of Barboursville and Rhonda and Christopher Shoemaker of Olive Hill, Kentucky; one sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Duane Ryder II of Ona; three grandchildren, Christopher William "Willy" Shoemaker, Savannah Shoemaker and MacKenzie Smith; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Flora "Tootie" Bills Gwinn; and best friend, Mike Spurlock. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -