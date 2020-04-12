|
WILLIAM "BILL" BAYLOUS ADKINS II, 59, of Barboursville, passed away April 8, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted noon Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bowen Cemetery, Huntington, by Pastor Sam Vance. He was born March 19, 1961, in Huntington, a son of William Baylous and Ruth Mae Dorton Adkins of Wayne. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Teressa Gwinn Adkins; three daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Jason Smith of Barboursville, Robin Booth of Barboursville and Rhonda and Christopher Shoemaker of Olive Hill, Kentucky; one sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Duane Ryder II of Ona; three grandchildren, Christopher William "Willy" Shoemaker, Savannah Shoemaker and MacKenzie Smith; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Flora "Tootie" Bills Gwinn; and best friend, Mike Spurlock. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020