WILLIAM C. CONGLETON JR., 58, of Huntington, W.Va., fell asleep in death on February 21, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., from a brief illness. He was born June 10, 1961. He graduated from Huntington High School Class of 1979. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Congleton Sr. and Norma Jane Congleton. He leaves to cherish his memory: aunt, Doreatha Taylor, Glenarden, Md.; four sisters, Linda Darlene Parks, Proctorville, Ohio, Donna (Don) Webster, Baltimore, Md., Maria Johnson, Hampton, Va., and Robin Congleton of Huntington, W.Va. He had a special bond with his niece, Stephanie Congleton, who was also his caregiver. Thanks to his good friend for many years, Marsha Cecil. He had much love for all his nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him. Thanks to Fender Funeral Home and University of KY for their care. A celebration of life will be announced later this year.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020