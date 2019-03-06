







WILLIAM C. ROBINSON SR., of Huntington, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the age of 98. He was a retired Veteran who fought in the Korean War and served proudly in the Marine Corps for 21 years. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 31 years. He was always willing to volunteer his time, whether it be in sports coaching Little League, fundraising for Boy Scouts, or events through the schools his children attended. He is survived by his wife, Carroll Robinson, of almost 70 years, and sister, Juanita O'Nail of Nelsonville, Ohio. He was the loving father of daughter, Candy Robinson, and sons, William C. Robinson Jr. (daughter-in-law, Kathy Robinson) and Charles Robinson (who preceded in death). He has four grandchildren, Wes Robinson (wife Ashley), William P. Robinson, Kaelan Robinson and Leah Robinson. He has three great-grandchildren, Owen, Stella Rose and Kaden. Funeral services will be held at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m., with services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow with military honors at Woodmere Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary