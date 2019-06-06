|
|
|
WILLIAM CLAY KENNEDY, 77, of Russell, Ky., husband of Rita Farris Kennedy, died June 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was pastor of Chesapeake (Ohio) Christian Church. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment will follow at Lexington (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hippo Valley Christian Mission, P.O. Box 686, Grayson, KY 41143. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
