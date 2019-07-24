|
WILLIAM CLIFFORD WASHBURN, 94, of Ironton, widower of Virginia June Henthorne Washburn, died July 19. He was a retired captain of the Ironton Fire Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memory donations may be made to the Ironton Fire Department, C/O International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 532, 526 South 4th St., Ironton, OH 45638.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019