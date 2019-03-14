







WILLIAM COATES JR., 95, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow. William was born in Huntington, W.Va., on May 23, 1923, to the late William and Flora Coates Sr. William was a veteran of the US Army, having served during WWII. He was a steelworker for Conner Steel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Coates; and his brother and sister, Jim and Geraldine. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ronald (Nancy) Coates of Oregon; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry (Michael) Light of Texas; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary