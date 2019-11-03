|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" CRANK, 66, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1953, in Kenova. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Carl and Ruby Samantha Hogan Smith. He is survived by his wife, Karen Kuenle Crank; his five children, Shannon Crank, Chris Akers, Mike Akers, Joyce Crank and Nikki Butterbaugh; in addition, his eight grandchildren, Caroline Blevins, Brennen Crank, Geni Caudill, Hunter Nelson, Kaylee Akers, Aubrey Akers, Owen McClure, Madison Call; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton Crank and Norah Blevins. He is also survived by one brother, Junior Crank; and two sisters, Mary Wells and Linda Copley. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at his residence on Sunday, November 3, at noon. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019