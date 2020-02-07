|
WILLIAM D. BILLY PETRIE, 85, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Sharon Rankin Petrie, died Feb. 5 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crown City Community Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020