Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
Resources
WILLIAM D. BILLY PETRIE Obituary

WILLIAM D. BILLY PETRIE, 85, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Sharon Rankin Petrie, died Feb. 5 in Kingsbrook Life Care Center, Ashland. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Crown City Community Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2020
