The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM JACOBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM DOW JACOBS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM DOW JACOBS Jr. Obituary




WILLIAM DOW JACOBS JR., 64, of Barboursville, passed away August 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1954, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late William Dow Jacobs and Edith Lilly Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Scarberry Jacobs; two daughters, Brandy Jacobs and Sabrina Jacobs, both of Barboursville; two sons, Blake Jacobs of Moline, Ill., and Darrell Jacobs of Spring Hill, Tenn.; one sister, Peggy Fields of Barboursville, and one brother, Mark Taylor of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriel, Gavin and Sky. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now