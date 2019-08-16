|
WILLIAM DOW JACOBS JR., 64, of Barboursville, passed away August 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born November 23, 1954, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late William Dow Jacobs and Edith Lilly Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Scarberry Jacobs; two daughters, Brandy Jacobs and Sabrina Jacobs, both of Barboursville; two sons, Blake Jacobs of Moline, Ill., and Darrell Jacobs of Spring Hill, Tenn.; one sister, Peggy Fields of Barboursville, and one brother, Mark Taylor of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriel, Gavin and Sky. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019