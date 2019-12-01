|
WILLIAM E. ADKINS, 64, of Huntington, formerly of Wayne, joined the heavenly choir November 29 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Will was born Nov. 6, 1955, in Wayne, the son of the late Bernard G. and Manda Lou (Dean) Adkins. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kimberly (Hill) Adkins; daughters, Alicia (Anthony) Papas of Wayne and Becky (Daniel) DeRossett of Huntington; grandchildren, Peyton, Heidi, Olivia, Nate, Eric William and Bailey; sister, Ruby (Ken) Dyer; brothers, Bernard Keith (Pauline), Dean (Mary), Neil (Evie), Toney (Drema) and Doug (Peggy) Adkins. Additional survivors include his father- and mother-in-law, Butch and Linda Hill; brothers-in-law, Greg Hill and Chris (Donnetta) Hill; sister-in-law, Tina (J.D.) Keller; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, singers and foxhunters who were enriched by his outgoing personality, wit, talent and intelligence. Will was a 1973 high honor graduate of Wayne High School and star basketball player who held the record for most points scored in a game (39) for more than forty years. He was a graduate of Marshall University with a master's degree in biological sciences. Will was employed by the Wayne County Board of Education until his retirement in 2011. He began his career as a gospel singer at age twelve and was a member of the Gospel Harmony Boys for many years. He was a member of Canada Chapel Church. In addition, he was Youth League basketball coach and referee at the Wayne Community Center. Will was a passionate foxhunter and loved registered foxhounds, both show hounds and running hounds. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Inc., Wayne, with Pastor Michael Dillon officiating. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019