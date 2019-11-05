|
WILLIAM E. JOHNSON, "Bill," 73, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home. He was born February 11, 1946, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Ernest and Herma Smith Johnson. He was retired from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the the Home Confinement Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ernestine Sowards; one brother, Larry Johnson; and a half brother, Sonny Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Kay "Sally" Johnson; one daughter, Tina L. Coniff and her husband Stan of Barboursville; one son, William Toney Johnson and his wife Kathy L. of Huntington; a special sister, Anita Johnson, a sister Roberta Cremeans; a special brother Hubert Johnson, a brother, Okey Johnson; three grandchildren, Mark (Rachel) Mathley, Matthew (Cassie) Mathley, and Nicholas W. Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Jerrika Grace; a sister-in-law, Carol S. (John) Parsons; and a brother-in-law, Larry "Pete" (Susan) Kelley. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. C. Dewayne Tackett, critical care nurse Jennifer Casey, and Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or Little Victories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019