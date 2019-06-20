







WILLIAM EARL CONWAY-GULLETT, 73, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on January 2, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of William and Gypsy Johnson Conway. He was raised by Lonnie and Vada Gullett. He served in the United States Army. He loved playing his guitar and singing. He also loved to spend time fishing. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Sue Conway; daughters, Renee and Sherry; stepdaughters, Barbara and Vickie; son, Billy; stepsons, Daniel, Gary, Rex and Greg; sisters, Virginia, Gertrude and Ruth; brothers, Billy and Clifford; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, June 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jamie Clay officiating. Military honors will be conducted after services at the funeral home. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary